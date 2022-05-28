Stephens Inc. AR Sells 6,779 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,779 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campion Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

O stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,369,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,500. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.90.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.