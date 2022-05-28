Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.69. 1,008,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,399. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.68. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.41 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.60.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

