Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,814 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Pentair by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

PNR stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,931,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,922. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $47.42 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.53.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

