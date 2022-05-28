Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,460 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.11% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $19.48. 364,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,640. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Engineered Carbons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

In other news, Director Dan F. Smith bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerry A. Galvin bought 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,049.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,550 shares of company stock valued at $383,109. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.