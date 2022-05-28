Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SOLN stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.42. 79,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,395. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.42. Southern Company has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $57.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.8438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

