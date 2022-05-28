Stephens Inc. AR Buys 18,594 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,594 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 16,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

NYSE:PAA traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $11.48. 3,612,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,633,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 1.82. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 0.65%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 378.26%.

PAA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.46.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.