Step Hero (HERO) Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Step Hero (HERO) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 28th. Step Hero has a total market cap of $114,871.42 and $83,772.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Step Hero has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,008.10 or 1.00017571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002033 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001724 BTC.

About Step Hero

Step Hero (HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Step Hero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

