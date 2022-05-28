Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Receives $20.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($28.72) to €21.00 ($22.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stellantis from €20.00 ($21.28) to €18.50 ($19.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,503,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,758,000 after buying an additional 4,658,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,023,000 after buying an additional 2,135,875 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,764,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,064,000 after buying an additional 18,479,588 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,721,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,414,000 after buying an additional 1,299,211 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,517,000. 47.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STLA opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 7.44%.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

