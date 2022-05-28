Steinberg Asset Management LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Steinberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 123,981 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 537,541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $135,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 70,089 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,658,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $2,149,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.48.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $222.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

