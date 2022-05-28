Steinberg Asset Management LLC Sells 456 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Steinberg Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Visteon makes up approximately 2.4% of Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Steinberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Visteon worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VC. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Visteon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Visteon by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Visteon by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $106.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.98 and a 200-day moving average of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $134.57.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.40 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Visteon in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.62.

Visteon Profile (Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.