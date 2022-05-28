Steinberg Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Steinberg Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,296,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 19,299 shares during the quarter. Navigator comprises 14.0% of Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $11,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Navigator during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Navigator by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Navigator by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 25,235 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Navigator by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 91,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 16,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Navigator by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Navigator alerts:

NVGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Navigator in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Navigator (Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.