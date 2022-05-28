Steinberg Asset Management LLC Has $565,000 Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Steinberg Asset Management LLC cut its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. WNS makes up about 0.7% of Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in WNS by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WNS. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.43.

NYSE:WNS opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day moving average of $83.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. WNS has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.46.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

WNS Company Profile (Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.