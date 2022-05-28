Steinberg Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Steinberg Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 3.1% of Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 41.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,401,029,000 after buying an additional 2,432,759 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after buying an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.12.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $109.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

