Steinberg Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Steinberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. New Fortress Energy comprises about 1.4% of Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 23.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 22.7% during the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $13,584,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,459,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,781,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 980,057 shares of company stock valued at $43,183,972 in the last 90 days. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $47.81 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $49.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.76. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

