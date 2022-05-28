StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Shares of GASS opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $104.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. StealthGas has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GASS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StealthGas in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of StealthGas in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in StealthGas by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 43,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

