StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of GASS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.73. 426,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,095. The firm has a market cap of $104.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.11. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34.

GASS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of StealthGas in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StealthGas in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GASS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 43,110 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

