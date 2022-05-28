StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Up 111.6% in May

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, a growth of 111.6% from the April 30th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in StealthGas during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in StealthGas by 94.3% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on StealthGas in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on StealthGas in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GASS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 426,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,095. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StealthGas will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

StealthGas Company Profile (Get Rating)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.