State Street Corp Raises Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

State Street Corp grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.12% of General Motors worth $3,507,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,285,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 632.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Shares of GM opened at $38.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

