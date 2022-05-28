State Street Corp Purchases 98,794 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,794 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.56% of AON worth $3,016,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in AON by 41.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,515 shares in the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth $125,637,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,468,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,397,000 after acquiring an additional 258,791 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in AON by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth $51,424,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.90.

Shares of AON opened at $281.68 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

