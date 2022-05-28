State Street Corp Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709,647 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $3,219,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,640,000 after buying an additional 312,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $622,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,911,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $347,478,000 after acquiring an additional 224,910 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 15.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,675,978 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $295,585,000 after acquiring an additional 486,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,461 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $295,846,000 after acquiring an additional 209,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $136.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $136.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.55.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Benchmark downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

