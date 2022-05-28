State Street Corp Has $4.10 Billion Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 896,553 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.55% of Crown Castle International worth $4,104,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($236.17) to €214.00 ($227.66) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.62.

CCI opened at $193.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.54 and its 200-day moving average is $184.05. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

