State Street Corp Has $2.87 Billion Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,947 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.17% of Eaton worth $2,871,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.80.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $139.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.22 and a 200-day moving average of $156.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $130.43 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.59%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.