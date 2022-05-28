State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.52% of Cigna worth $3,440,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Cigna by 27.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 15.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 41.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,937,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,998 shares of company stock valued at $37,628,011. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $272.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.00 and a 200-day moving average of $235.81. The company has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.97.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cigna from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.84.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

