State Street Corp Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,113,954 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 29,616 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.82% of FedEx worth $2,615,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,013 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in FedEx by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX stock opened at $219.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $318.54. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.95.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

