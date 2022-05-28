Starbase (STAR) Trading 10.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Starbase (STAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Starbase coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $237,519.19 and $536,168.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Starbase

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

