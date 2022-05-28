Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 68,665 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 68,665 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $56,305.30. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,035,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,937.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Star Equity stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Star Equity in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Star Equity by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Equity in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

