Stantec (NYSE:STN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.33-$2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

STN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of STN stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $45.27. The stock had a trading volume of 52,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,270. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average of $51.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Stantec has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $58.50.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Stantec had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $829.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 25,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.