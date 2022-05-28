Standard Investments LLC Buys 1,685,506 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Standard Investments LLC increased its holdings in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,865,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685,506 shares during the quarter. EverCommerce accounts for about 2.4% of Standard Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Standard Investments LLC’s holdings in EverCommerce were worth $92,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth approximately $19,907,000. PSG Equity L.L.C. purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $571,349,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 408,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 182,338 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $3,298,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $58,632,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 19.36.

NASDAQ:EVCM traded up 0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,585. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of 8.73 and a 1 year high of 23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is 11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is 13.41.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.07 by -0.08. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of 135.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 130.38 million. Analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

