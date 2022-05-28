StaFi (FIS) Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges

StaFi (FIS) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. StaFi has a market cap of $17.76 million and approximately $8.68 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StaFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StaFi has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StaFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00077953 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000586 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00016517 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00235324 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00024118 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007908 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000128 BTC.

StaFi Profile

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io . The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.