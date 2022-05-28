STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,973,000 after acquiring an additional 205,140 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $26,282,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,400,000 after acquiring an additional 169,682 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 5,004.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 132,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 130,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,416,000 after acquiring an additional 97,397 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

STAA stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.59 and a beta of 1.18. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,808,751.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,211 shares of company stock worth $2,099,498 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

