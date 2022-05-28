SSP Group’s (SSPG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 350 ($4.40) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SSPG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.40) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on SSP Group from GBX 330 ($4.15) to GBX 300 ($3.78) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 370 ($4.66) target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 338.75 ($4.26).

Get SSP Group alerts:

Shares of SSPG stock opened at GBX 275.60 ($3.47) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -5.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 235.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 248.93. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 205.20 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 340.80 ($4.29).

In other news, insider Patrick Coveney purchased 630,000 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £1,606,500 ($2,021,517.55).

SSP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.