SSP Group’s (SSPG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.78) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 370 ($4.66) price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.33) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.40) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.40) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 338.75 ($4.26).

Get SSP Group alerts:

Shares of SSPG stock opened at GBX 275.60 ($3.47) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14. SSP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 205.20 ($2.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 340.80 ($4.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -5.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 235.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 248.93.

In related news, insider Patrick Coveney purchased 630,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £1,606,500 ($2,021,517.55).

About SSP Group (Get Rating)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.