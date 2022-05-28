SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Wedbush

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $110.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $907.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.01. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $89.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.68.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 553.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.