Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.48.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPLK. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK traded up $6.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.50. 2,875,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,212. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.24. Splunk has a 12 month low of $84.63 and a 12 month high of $176.66.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,491 shares of company stock worth $295,240. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,889,961 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,172,527,000 after purchasing an additional 320,910 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $535,507,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Splunk by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,383,407 shares of the software company’s stock worth $507,248,000 after purchasing an additional 204,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Splunk by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $395,839,000 after purchasing an additional 838,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.