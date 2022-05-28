Splintershards (SPS) One Day Volume Tops $1.12 Million

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 28th. Splintershards has a total market cap of $63.05 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Splintershards has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0895 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008474 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001958 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000488 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00071783 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008418 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Banana (BANANA) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Splintershards is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 783,022,993 coins and its circulating supply is 704,193,671 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

