Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $234.71

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 234.71 ($2.95) and traded as low as GBX 217.50 ($2.74). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 222 ($2.79), with a volume of 501,610 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 296 ($3.72) to GBX 347 ($4.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.02) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.90) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 225.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 234.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63. The firm has a market cap of £878.45 million and a P/E ratio of -91.25.

In other Spire Healthcare Group news, insider Ian Cheshire bought 8,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £19,903.50 ($25,045.30).

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile (LON:SPI)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

