SPINDLE Price Reaches $0.0000 (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $176,897.18 and approximately $504.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,897.65 or 1.00037540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00032899 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00194660 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00095448 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00117839 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00198194 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00033127 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.