Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is opportunistically acquiring and advancing a diversified portfolio of oncology drug candidates that meet critical health challenges for which there are few other treatment options. Spectrum’s expertise lies in identifying undervalued drugs with demonstrated safety and efficacy, and adding value through further clinical development and selection of the most viable and low-risk methods of commercialization. The company’s pipeline includes promising early and late-stage drug candidates with unique formulations and mechanisms of action that address the needs of seriously ill patients, such as at-home chemotherapy and new treatment regimens for refractory disease. “

SPPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.92.

Shares of SPPI opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $132.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.23.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $34,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

