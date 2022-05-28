SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,251,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,799,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $71.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.67. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

