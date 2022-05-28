SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Stake Boosted by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,111 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $12,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $39.98 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $47.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05.

