SparksPay Market Capitalization Achieves $15,993.36 (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. SparksPay has a total market cap of $15,993.36 and approximately $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 64.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000304 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,271,280 coins and its circulating supply is 11,022,200 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

