Sosandar (LON:SOS) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.50 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.28). Approximately 233,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 368,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00.

In other Sosandar news, insider Jon Wragg bought 80,000 shares of Sosandar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,166.73).

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim dresses, tops, loungewear and pyjamas, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, skirts, playsuits and jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, leather, active wear, and swimwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, and boots; home and gifts products; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewellery, hats, face coverings, sunglasses, shapewear and hosiery, and scarves and gloves for women.

