Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.01. 10,086 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 470% from the average session volume of 1,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.

Get Solitron Devices alerts:

Solitron Devices Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SODI)

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solitron Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitron Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.