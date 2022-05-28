Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.01. 10,086 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 470% from the average session volume of 1,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.
Solitron Devices Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SODI)
