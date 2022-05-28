Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Get Solitario Zinc alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $0.90 target price on shares of Solitario Zinc in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN XPL opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.46. Solitario Zinc has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Solitario Zinc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Solitario Zinc by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Solitario Zinc by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Solitario Zinc by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in Solitario Zinc by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Solitario Zinc in the 4th quarter worth about $705,000. Institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solitario Zinc (XPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.