Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CFO Sells $195,000.00 in Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $655.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.01 and a beta of 1.38. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.85%.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.
