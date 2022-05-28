Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CFO Sells $195,000.00 in Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $655.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.01 and a beta of 1.38. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 59,348 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $523,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 886,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 209,570 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

