Softcat (LON:SCT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,493.81

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,493.81 ($18.80) and traded as low as GBX 1,400 ($17.62). Softcat shares last traded at GBX 1,430 ($17.99), with a volume of 185,744 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCT shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.91) price target on shares of Softcat in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,910 ($24.03) to GBX 1,700 ($21.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Softcat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,962 ($24.69).

Get Softcat alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,487.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,622.34. The company has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 28.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

In other news, insider Lynne Weedall bought 1,300 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,267 ($15.94) per share, with a total value of £16,471 ($20,726.06).

About Softcat (LON:SCT)

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.