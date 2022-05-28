Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

SNAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.18. Snap has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Snap’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $954,520.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 665,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,093,980.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $498,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,555,687 shares of company stock worth $44,789,003 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,367 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 1,817.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

