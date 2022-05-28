Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Snap’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SNAP. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Snap stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.18. Snap has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $954,520.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 665,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,093,980.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $498,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,555,687 shares of company stock worth $44,789,003 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after buying an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,817.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275,700 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

