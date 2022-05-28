SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:SRU)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.
Read More
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.