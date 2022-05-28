Slate Office REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.
TSE:SOT.UN opened at C$4.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$398.46 million and a P/E ratio of 6.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.04. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$5.48.
In other Slate Office REIT news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 200,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.80 per share, with a total value of C$962,356.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,297,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,786,992.
Slate Office REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.
